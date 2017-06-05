Media player
London attacker was in TV documentary on extremism
Police have said one of the three people who launched the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market was Khuram Butt.
The other attacker was named as Rachid Redouane, 30. The pair and one other man were shot dead by police after killing seven people and injuring 48.
05 Jun 2017
