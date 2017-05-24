Manchester bomber gave imam 'killer look'

Media player
Manchester bomber Salman Abedi gave imam 'killer look'
Akram Ramadan, a neighbour of Salman Abedi's brother, tells BBC Newsnight that - according to a witness account - Abedi gave an imam who was condemning terrorism "a deadly look".
24 May 2017
