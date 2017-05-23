Moment Manchester blast happened

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester explosion: Moment blast went off
Audio captured at the Manchester Arena reveals the moment the blast happened, at 22:35 BST on Monday.
The explosion occurred shortly after US singer Ariana Grande left the stage at the arena, which has a capacity of around 21,000.
-
23 May 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window