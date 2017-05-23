Moment Manchester blast happened
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Manchester explosion: Moment blast went off

Audio captured at the Manchester Arena reveals the moment the blast happened, at 22:35 BST on Monday.

The explosion occurred shortly after US singer Ariana Grande left the stage at the arena, which has a capacity of around 21,000.

  • 23 May 2017
Go to next video: Dashcam 'captures moment of blast'