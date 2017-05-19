Media player
Tatchell: 'Assange won't leave embassy any time soon'
Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has said that he believes Julian Assange will remain at the Ecuadorian embassy despite Sweden revoking an arrest warrant.
The Wikileaks founder took refuge in the building in central London in 2012, fearing extradition to Sweden over a rape investigation.
19 May 2017
