May denies 'robotic' message
General Election 2017: Theresa May denies 'robotic' message

The prime minister has been challenged on her repeated use of the phrase "strong and stable" in the run up to the general election.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, she said there was a "reason" she repeatedly talked about strength when making speeches and in interviews.

  • 30 Apr 2017
