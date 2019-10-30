Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How do I register to vote?
Do you know how to register to vote?
Here are the details of what you need and where you need to go.
How late can you register to vote in a general election?
-
30 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window