The racing driver who became a ballet dancer

Video

Sophie is one of the first transgender students to sit a prestigious Royal Academy of Dance exam.

She was a racing driver for nearly a decade before leaving motorsport behind and following her childhood dream of becoming a ballet dancer.

After three years of lessons, she's about to find out if she passed the test.

Filmed and produced by Andrew Silke for BBC 5 Live

