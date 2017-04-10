Decriminalising homosexuality: An apology at last

Video

It has been 50 years since the Sexual Offences Act decriminalised private homosexual acts between men aged over 21 in England and Wales, in 1967.

In 2016 the government announced that gay and bisexual men convicted of now-abolished sexual offences in England and Wales would receive posthumous pardons.

George Montague was convicted in 1974 of gross indecency with a man - the conviction was repealed in May 2004. The 93-year-old, who has fought for an apology, finally received one from the Home Office.

