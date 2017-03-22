Media player
TV coverage after Westminster attack
Four people, including a police officer and a man believed to be the attacker, have died in a terrorist incident near the UK's Houses of Parliament, Scotland Yard has said.
A woman was among several pedestrians struck by a car on Westminster bridge, before it crashed into railings.
An officer was stabbed in the Houses of Parliament by an attacker, who was shot by police.
At least 20 people were injured, including three other officers.
22 Mar 2017
