School Report: Grace's story of bullying in animation
Grace, 16, was bullied for nine years and says it "ruled my life".
Her account comes as new research suggests 70% of teenagers experience negative feelings.
According to School Report research, one third of 11 to 16-year-olds lack the confidence to speak to a teacher if they are being bullied.
The full report was featured ono the BBC News at Six and produced as part of BBC News School Report.
16 Mar 2017
