Marine A 'didn't set out to kill'

Royal Marine has murder conviction reduced to manslaughter
A Royal Marine who shot dead an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan has had his murder conviction reduced to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Maj Gen Julian Thompson who served in the Royal Marines for more than 30 years told BBC Radio 4's The World at One that Sergeant Blackman had not set out to murder anyone on that day, but "he just lost it... for the strain that he had been under".
15 Mar 2017
