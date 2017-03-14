Some Yorkshire girls are missing lessons because they can't afford sanitary protection.
Video

Leeds school girls 'too poor' to buy sanitary protection

Some Yorkshire school girls are missing lessons because they can't afford sanitary protection, a charity has said.

Freedom4Girls was contacted by a school in Leeds after it became concerned about teenage girls' attendance.

The group provides sanitary products to women in Kenya - but is now doing the same in West Yorkshire.

Two teenage girls spoke to BBC Radio Leeds about how they tried to cope without tampons, sanitary towels or pain relief.

