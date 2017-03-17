Media player
Torrey Canyon: The shipwrecked supertanker
On 18 March 1967, the supertanker Torrey Canyon ran aground on rocks between Land's End and the Scilly Isles, leaking its cargo of oil into the sea.
The spill polluted some 140 miles of Cornish beaches, killed more than 15,000 birds and even reached northern France.
17 Mar 2017
