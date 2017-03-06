South Lakes Safari Zoo: 'Animals have suffered'
Almost 500 animals have died in four years at South Lakes Safari Zoo in Cumbria and today councillors will decide whether to renew its license.

Maddy Taylor, from the Captive Animal Protection Society, tells the Today programme the evidence shows animals have "suffered and died over a long period of time".

