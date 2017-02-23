New £1: World's most secure coin?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New £1 'most secure coin in the world'

A new 12-sided £1 coin will come in to circulation in March.

It's the first time the pound coin has been changed in more than 30 years.

Simon Gompertz visited the mint.

  • 23 Feb 2017
Go to next video: Have you ever seen a £1,000 coin?