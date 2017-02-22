'None of us could have changed his mind'

Media player
British suicide bomber's mind 'could not be changed'
The brother of British suicide bomber Jamal al-Harith says his family were powerless to stop him joining so-called Islamic State.
But Leon Jameson said the brother he knew growing up was "fun" and would always try to help other people.
22 Feb 2017
