'None of us could have changed his mind'
British suicide bomber's mind 'could not be changed'

The brother of British suicide bomber Jamal al-Harith says his family were powerless to stop him joining so-called Islamic State.

But Leon Jameson said the brother he knew growing up was "fun" and would always try to help other people.

  • 22 Feb 2017
