Council funding 'cutting into the bone' says Izzi Seccombe
Council leaders are warning of deep cuts to services despite nearly every local authority in England planning to raise council tax in 2017.
Warwickshire County Council leader Izzi Seccombe told the Today programme the challenge of both an ageing population and reduced funds is "cutting into the bone".
20 Feb 2017
