An award-winning businesswoman has told BBC Radio 5 live that losing more than £15m through fraud caused her to give birth early.

Six people, including two former bankers from HBOS, have been found guilty of fraud and bribery, which cost the bank's customers and shareholders hundreds of millions of pounds.

Lynden Scourfield, a former manager with HBOS, pleaded guilty to six counts including corruption. Five other defendants, including so-called turnaround consultants, were also convicted and will be sentenced.

Speaking to Adrian Chiles, victim Joanne Dove said that the scam cost her business and her marriage.

"It was just a horrific experience, I was bullied, shouted at, swore at. It was absolutely awful."