British Vogue's editor under the spotlight

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alexandra Shulman's 25 years leading British Vogue
British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman is to step down as editor-in-chief after more than 25 years in post.
The BBC's David Sillito looks back at her career.
-
25 Jan 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window