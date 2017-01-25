British Vogue's editor under the spotlight
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Alexandra Shulman's 25 years leading British Vogue

British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman is to step down as editor-in-chief after more than 25 years in post.

The BBC's David Sillito looks back at her career.

  • 25 Jan 2017
Go to next video: 100-year-old woman models in Vogue