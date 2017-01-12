Thundersnow: What is it?

Media player
What is thundersnow?
Some weather watchers in the UK have observed a mixture of snow and thunder together recently. But what is it and how does it happen?
BBC Weather presenter Nick Miller explains.
12 Jan 2017
