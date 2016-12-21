Media player
Video
Baby gorilla moves in with new mother at Bristol Zoo
A hand-reared baby gorilla which was born 10 months ago has moved in with a surrogate mother.
Afia, a Western lowland gorilla, was left fighting for her life after being born by emergency caesarean and had to be cared for by Bristol Zoo staff.
Her reintroduction to the gorillas began in October when Afia started bonding with her surrogate mother Romina.
Her birth mother Kera was too ill to look after Afia, the zoo said.
Footage courtesy of Bristol Zoo.
