The number of people living in privately rented accommodation in the UK has increased significantly over the past 10 years - and yet almost one in three of these homes fails to meet even the most basic standards.

In some cases, private landlords' property is unfit to live in - but families stay because they have no other option.

The BBC's Richard Bilton has been seeing the work of one housing team in Liverpool.

