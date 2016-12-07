Media player
Labour councillor: 'Stalker harassed me with letters'
A Labour councillor has told BBC Radio 5 live how a stalker was imprisoned for harassing her with personal letters
Louise Jackson was sent hundreds of love letters and magazine cut-outs of dresses he wanted her to wear.
The councillor, who represents Bedford, said she first came into contact with Paul Mason, after meeting him by chance at London St Pancras Station earlier this year.
Mason was convicted of harassment at Luton Crown Court on 27 September.
07 Dec 2016
