Are we falling out of love with biscuits?

Biscuit sales in the UK have dropped by nearly one million packets a week.

New figures show that sales have plummeted for favourites such as digestives, custard creams and rich tea.

These crumbling figures show that sales have dropped by nearly £26m in the past year.

Frazer McEvitt from Kantar WorldPanel which did the research, told BBC 5 live’s Adrian Chiles that consumers now want to reduce their sugar consumption.

“The government and consumers are concerned about the amount of sugar we’re eating. Biscuits are a sugary part of our diet.”