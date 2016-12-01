Video

A woman has told BBC 5 live that she was conned out of 300k by her online boyfriend.

'Nancy' fell in love with a man from Turkey, who she met online in 2015, after she had split from her husband.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, the victim explained how she has now lost everything, including her house and business.

"Effectively I was told that if I didn't send money, he and his son would die. In one shape or form they'd starve or something would happen to them.