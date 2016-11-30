'Sometimes you just want to have some fun'
'Sextortion': NCA releases awareness video

The National Crime Agency believes so-called sextortion is significantly under-reported and has released a video to raise awareness.

Sextortion is a form of blackmail where criminals use fake identities to befriend victims online before persuading them to perform sexual acts in front of their webcam.

Four men have killed themselves in the UK in the last year after falling victim to the crime, police say.

