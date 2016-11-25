Media player
Malta PM: 'Brits bash Brussels but Brussels can bash back'
Malta's prime minister has warned that EU leaders are not bluffing when they say the UK will be left without access to the single market when it leaves the bloc if there is no free movement of people.
Joseph Muscat, whose country assumes the EU's presidency in January, told the BBC "this is really and truly our position and I don't see it changing".
25 Nov 2016
