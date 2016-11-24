Media player
Grindr user: Traumatic experience hasn't put me off
Serial killer Stephen Port has been found guilty of murdering four young men that he met on dating websites.
Josh French, who has regularly used such apps, tells the Victoria Derbyshire programme why he chooses to meet strangers this way.
