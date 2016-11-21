Would you call yourself a feminist?

Video

A BBC Radio 5 live survey of 2,038 adults has suggested 48% of women would not describe themselves as feminist, but a quarter of men would.

To find out more about what the public think of feminism, we spoke to people in the centre of Manchester.

This clip is part of BBC Radio 5 live’s coverage of the BBC’s 100 Women season.

Our 100 Women season showcases three weeks of inspirational stories about 100 influential and inspirational women around the world . We create documentaries, features and interviews, giving more space for stories that put women at the centre.

We want YOU to get involved with your comments, views and ideas. You can find us on: Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, and YouTube using the hashtag #100Women. You can also listen to the programmes.

Spread the word by sharing your favourite posts and your own stories using #100women