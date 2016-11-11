Prince Harry marks Armistice Day
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Prince Harry reads poem as UK marks Armistice Day

People have observed a two-minute silence across the UK to commemorate the moment the guns fell silent for peace at the end of World War One, on 11 November 1918.

Prince Harry read Rupert Brooke's poem The Soldier, written at the beginning of the war, as part of the service at the National Memorial Arboretum.

  • 11 Nov 2016
Go to next video: Thousands of poppies to shower bagpiper