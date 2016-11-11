Prince Harry marks Armistice Day

Media player
Prince Harry reads poem as UK marks Armistice Day
People have observed a two-minute silence across the UK to commemorate the moment the guns fell silent for peace at the end of World War One, on 11 November 1918.
Prince Harry read Rupert Brooke's poem The Soldier, written at the beginning of the war, as part of the service at the National Memorial Arboretum.
11 Nov 2016
