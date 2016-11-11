Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why do we wear poppies?
Poppies are worn each year in the period around Armistice Day on 11 November. Here is a look at how the tradition began and how it has developed through the years.
-
11 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window