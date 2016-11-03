Video

A High Court ruling allowing parliament a vote on the process of leaving the EU could be the start of a "deliberate wilful attempt" to "betray voters", Nigel Farage says.

The UKIP leader told Emma Barnett on BBC 5 live that the decision could be the start of an attempt to "water down what people had voted for".

The ruling means the government cannot trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty - beginning formal discussions with the EU - on their own.

Mr Farage said he believed if the vote was put to parliament, the government would lose.

The government is appealing, with a further hearing expected next month.