Care homes ban relatives who complain about care quality
Hundreds of care homes are banning relatives from visiting elderly residents over complaints about quality of care, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has learned.
Paul Doolan says he was banned from visiting the care home in Somerset where his elderly father Terry lived, because he complained about the quality of care.
The Victoria Derbyshire programme is broadcast on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.