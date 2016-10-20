A patient who was given months to live, has told BBC Radio 5 live that her cancer is improving after experimental treatment abroad.

But a leading oncologist warns of the danger of "false hope" offered by some unproven treatments at private cancer clinics in Europe.

Pauline Gahan attended a German clinic eight times for treatment after selling her house and her car to raise £300,000 for life saving treatment.

She was diagnosed with stomach cancer in May and found it had spread to other parts of her body, including her lungs and liver.

5 live's Emma Barnett spoke to Pauline and her daughter Lisa about the initial doubts they had about seeking alternative treatment abroad.

"There were slight doubts, only because people would say 'these clinics might just be taking your money'."

This clip is originally from 5 live Daily on Thursday 20 October 2016.