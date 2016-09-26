Media player
Charles and Diana wedding cake to be auctioned
A slice of Prince Charles and Diana's wedding cake is set to be auctioned in Bristol.
The fruit cake, with cream cheese frosting, is expected to go for £1,500, due to its exceptional condition.
The piece of history originally belonged to David Fiennes-Gregory, godson of the Duke of Edinburgh.
Dan Wade from Paul Fraser Collectibles told BBC 5 live’s Adrian Chiles that cake is still “edible” because of its brandy content.
26 Sep 2016
