A slice of Prince Charles and Diana's wedding cake is set to be auctioned in Bristol.

The fruit cake, with cream cheese frosting, is expected to go for £1,500, due to its exceptional condition.

The piece of history originally belonged to David Fiennes-Gregory, godson of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Dan Wade from Paul Fraser Collectibles told BBC 5 live’s Adrian Chiles that cake is still “edible” because of its brandy content.