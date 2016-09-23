'I spent three days living as a goat'

Video

Thomas Thwaites has just been awarded the Ig Nobel Prize in biology for his work. In 2014 he spent three days living as a goat using prosthetic limbs to make the experience more authentic. The Ig Nobel Prizes are parodies of the Nobel prizes and are given annually to 'honor achievements that first make people laugh, and then make them think'.

(Picture: Thomas Thwaites living as a goat; Credit: TIM BOWDITCH)