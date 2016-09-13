Media player
One woman's experience of FGM: 'I'm crying, I'm in pain'
It's a practice that is illegal in the UK and carries a sentence of up to 14 years in jail.
But female genital mutilation is still afflicting women and girls in this country.
It's estimated 65,000 girls under 13 in England and Wales are at risk of being taken abroad to have it done.
"Zulekha", 23, was eight years old when she was cut in Kenya.
13 Sep 2016
These are external links and will open in a new window