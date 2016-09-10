A record 200 billon daddy-long legs are ready to hatch in the autumn, due to warm weather.

The unusual rise in temperatures this September, has given the insects more time to invade the north of the country.

Paul Hetherington from conservation charity, BugLife, told BBC 5 live’s Peter Allen that the bugs, also as known as crane flies, won’t be in the UK for long.

“They all come out at the same time to bread, they only last for 72 hours, maximum”