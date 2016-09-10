A café in Manchester is using negative reviews on TripAdvisor to attract new business.

The advertising board outside the cafe encourages customers to come and try their porridge, which a customer had described as the worst she had ever tasted.

Arlo Calderbank who owns the Nook cafe, told BBC 5 live's Peter Allen, that he was “taken back” by the negative review.

“To get a negative review was a bit disappointing. The morning after it went viral , we had a queue of people coming in for the worst porridge.”