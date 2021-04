Former Blue Peter presenter Andy Akinwolere has decided to change his name to Ayo, which is his original birth name.

He's been using the name Andy since his family moved from Nigeria to Birmingham when he was eight-years-old.

Ayo told BBC 5 live's Adrian Chiles that he now wants to “normalise” his birth name, to represent his community.

“Being one of the few black faces on TV, you kind of want to represent your community.”