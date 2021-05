A family from East Sussex is thought to have made cricketing history, by fielding a team made up entirely of a single family.

The Keeling family all lined up in the same cricket team for their annual match against Sedlescombe. Four brothers and seven sons took to the field, as they won, with 10 overs to spare.

Paul Keeling who captained the side told 5 live’s Adrian Chiles, that his team has a wide range of abilities.