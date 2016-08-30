Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
French and UK governments agree to keep Calais border control
Britain's border controls will continue to be handled at the Port of Calais rather than Dover.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd and her French counterpart Bernard Cazeneuve have committed to preserving the current Le Touquet deal - a bilateral accord signed in 2003 which allows British immigration officials to check passports in Calais while their French counterparts do the same in Dover.
Tony Smith was the director general of the UK Border Force until 2013, and told BBC Radio 4's PM programme the current system enhances security on both sides of the Channel.
-
30 Aug 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-37226675/french-and-uk-governments-agree-to-keep-calais-border-controlRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window