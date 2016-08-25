Prince William has shared his experience of losing his mother with a teenage boy whose mother died of cancer last year aged 40.

During a visit to a hospice in Luton, the Duke of Cambridge told Ben Hines, 14, that he missed his own mother Diana, Princess of Wales, every day.

Ben's father Gary Hines told 5 live's Peter Allen that the prince was very comforting to his son.

"Himself and Kate were incredibly caring - he said, 'I know how you feel and time will help.'"

This clip is originally from 5 live Daily on 25 August 2016.