Owen Smith calls for second Brexit vote
Video

Labour leadership challenger Owen Smith has called for a second Brexit vote.

"If the Labour Party believes that working people in this country are going to be ill-served by leaving the European Union, we should have the courage to say to the British people - we still think you should think again," he told the Today programme.

  • 24 Aug 2016