Ricky Gervais has explained this reason for his character David Brent's use of the 'N word' in new film David Brent: Life on the Road.

The actor and comedian said Brent was not racist, but was "accidently offensive because he wants to please everyone”.

Gervais spoke to 5 live's Sam Walker along with his co-star Doc Brown who said he “didn’t feel uncomfortable” but understood use of the word was "always going to rub someone up the wrong way”.