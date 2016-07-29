Bobby Moore raises World Cup trophee to the crowd
1966 World Cup: Looking back on 50 years since victory

Saturday marks 50 years to the day since England won the World Cup.

But despite the expectations of millions of fans, the team have never come close to repeating the feat since.

Allan Little reports on the significance of that victory, and what it revealed about the sort of nation England was in the summer of 1966.

  • 29 Jul 2016
