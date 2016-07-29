Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
1966 World Cup: Looking back on 50 years since victory
Saturday marks 50 years to the day since England won the World Cup.
But despite the expectations of millions of fans, the team have never come close to repeating the feat since.
Allan Little reports on the significance of that victory, and what it revealed about the sort of nation England was in the summer of 1966.
-
29 Jul 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window