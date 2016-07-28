Personal Trainer Tom Melody says you can do exercises at your desk like "chair squats" and "tricep dips" in order to keep fit and healthy at work.

His tips come as new research suggests a brisk walk can be enough to offset risks of early death linked to a desk-bound working life.

Being inactive is known to increase the risk of conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and some cancers and has been linked to 5.3 million deaths globally a year - compared with 5.1 million linked to smoking.