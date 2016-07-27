Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Train danger warning: 'I was running along the top of the train'
Over the past decade, 170 people under the age of 25 have been killed on the railways.
More than two thirds were hit by a train, and many others were electrocuted.
John Maguire spoke to one man who suffered burns after playing on a railway track as a teenager and he's now trying to raise awareness of the dangers.
-
27 Jul 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-36904646/train-danger-warning-i-was-running-along-the-top-of-the-trainRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window