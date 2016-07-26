Media player
Terrified father: 'Rhinos charged at my family's car'
A Birmingham father has described how two rhinos charged at his car while his family - including two children - was still in it.
Stuart Hall and his family were visiting West Midlands Safari Park when they got trapped between two fighting rhinos.
"My wife screamed as she looked into the mirror and saw this thing charging towards us."
26 Jul 2016
