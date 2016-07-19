Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Summer heat tips and myths: Should you strip off in the heat?
As summer temperatures across parts of the UK soar, Dr Angie Bone of Public Health England offers some tips and dispels some myths on staying cool.
-
19 Jul 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-36840084/summer-heat-tips-and-myths-should-you-strip-off-in-the-heatRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window